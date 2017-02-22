Trump expected to revoke rules on transgender bathrooms

Republican President Donald Trump‘s administration was expected to revoke landmark guidelines issued to public schools in defence of transgender student rights, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The draft reverses former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature initiative on transgender rights, which instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity.

The draft, which could be subject to change, may be released as early as Wednesday, according to advocacy groups who have been in contact with administration officials.

“We are hearing that it will be rescinded today,” said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Centre for Transgender Equality.

The document states that its purpose is to withdraw the guidance of May 13, 2016, that threatened to withhold federal funding if schools forced transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender assigned at birth against their will.

During the election campaign, Trump at first said transgender people should be able to use the bathroom they feel is appropriate, but changed tack after coming under criticism from fellow Republicans, saying it should be a matter for states to decide.

On Tuesday, that position was repeated by White House spokesman Sean Spicer.