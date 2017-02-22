Body found floating in the sea believed to be missing diver (Update 3)

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a body had been found floating in the sea in the Limni area near Polis Chrysochous.

The body is believed to be 31-year-old diver Andreas Yiangou who went missing on Saturday while spear fishing in Pomos, Paphos, but police could not confirm its identity.

The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) said that it received a call at around 4.30pm from a fisherman saying that he found body floating in the sea in the Limni area, which is 8.5 nautical miles southwest from the point where Yiangou’s spear gun was located.

The coordinated search operation to locate Yiangou was wrapped up on Tuesday at nightfall, but volunteer divers decided to continue the search on Wednesday for a fifth day.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews scoured the entire Chrysochous Bay and beyond, from Cape Arnaoutis in Akamas to Pyrgos in the Tylliria region, some 350 square kilometres for missing Yiangou.

Operations to locate Yiangou began on Saturday evening after authorities were alerted by his parents that he had not been answering his phone all day. The 31-year-old father of two is from Erimi in the Limassol district.

His car was found in the area and rescuers also found his spear gun with a fish on it on the sea bed. Camera footage on Yiangou’s spear gun shows that prior to his disappearance, he had caught a big fish in a rocky area, and then he began swimming to the surface.

According to reports, footage shows that something went wrong, as from that point on, his movements seemed erratic. It was believed that he most probably started losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

An inflatable buoy and a second spear gun Yiangou had with him were also located in the sea.