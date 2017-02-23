Some 150,000 people living in the north eligible to vote in referendum

Over 100,000 Turkish nationals living in the north of the island will be eligible to vote in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, daily Kibris newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ruling AKP MP Abdurrahman Öz, who is campaigning in the north, said an additional 50,000 Turkish students living there were also eligible to vote.

The constitutional amendment, which will bring about a presidential system and grant extraordinary powers to incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be held on April 16.

Öz said the number of polling stations has increased to 15 from five, adding that they were working to get more people to vote in the referendum.