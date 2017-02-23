AG will appeal low sentence for paedophile

The attorney-general said he will appeal the 18-month jail sentence handed down to a 36-year-old in Paphos connection with sexually abusing a girl, 6.

The man had been charged with sexual abuse and indecent assault.

The offence took place at his house when the child and her minder visited his mother.

The man was arrested on October 26 after the girl told her parents that she had been abused on October 13 at his home.

The girl’s parents were concerned as her behaviour had changed since that day and had been trying to find out what had happened.

According to the child, she had gone to the house, belonging to the defendant’s parents, a couple of weeks previously, along with the woman who looks after her, in her parents’ absence.

The girl told her parents that the 36-year-old lured her into a room in the house where he proceeded to sexually assault her.