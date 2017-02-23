Aristo Developers Cares – Social Responsibility Programmes 2017

Consistently building on its proven track record of over 37 years of successful operation in the property development sector, Aristo Developers Group clearly demonstrates, once again, its strong commitment to social values by supporting vulnerable education, health, environment, culture and sports initiatives aimed at enhancing the lifestyle of all generations of our country to a new level.

Proud of its massive and long-standing contribution to the economic prosperity of our nation through the creation of hundreds of jobs Aristo Developers once again firmly maintains social responsibility commitment at the core of its business.

In particular, the Company has developed and committed to implement in 2017 a series of actions and efforts designed for sustainable evolvement of the Group matching the pressing needs of our island’s modern society.

These activities feature:

Participation, organization and support of charity, cultural, sports and educational events

Environment actions (recycling, tree planting, soft landscaping, etc.)

Social contribution (volunteer, donation, sponsorship, etc.)

The public will be kept updated on the progress of this action plan to ensure that all stakeholders can actively participate and expand their involvement.

Aristo Developers continues its course guided by strong commitment to the core principles and values, following the path of consolidation and dynamic evolution.