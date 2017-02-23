Bases police arrest two men, seize drugs and firearms

Two men from Xylotymbou were remanded in custody for seven days on Tuesday after they were arrested at an abandoned farm in Ormidhia with drugs, firearms, and an assortment of other illegal items in their possession, British bases (SBA) police said on Thursday.

The two men, who had been under suspicion for some time, were arrested after officers launched an intelligence-led operation and found them in the possession of what is believed to be one kilogram of cannabis, one regular and one sawn-off shotgun – reported stolen in 2003 in the Republic – a mistnet, lime sticks, a cross bow, 12 arrows, a smoke grenade, firecrackers and two motorcycles, which police also believe to have been stolen.

After securing search warrants for the abandoned farm, officers swooped on the remote area and found one man asleep on the grounds. The other was arrested when he arrived during the search.

Inspector Marcos Petrou, who is leading the investigation, said these were very important arrests for the police and revealed that both men were now facing lengthy prison sentences if found guilty.

“These men are charged with very serious offences, from possession of drugs with the intent to supply, to firearms charges – the maximum term is life imprisonment,” Petrou said.

“We have now sent the items we seized to the laboratory in Nicosia for testing to see if the drug we found is cannabis and to see if the weapons have been used in any other crimes.”

Inspector Petrou also revealed the prosecution will continue in close liaison with colleagues from the Cyprus Police.

“Given that we believe the shotgun to have been stolen within the RoC in 2003 and the suspected theft of the motorcycles, it is very important that we work closely with CyPol to see if the firearms for example have been use in any crimes outside of the SBAs.

“Fortunately, we have an excellent working relationship with CyPol and that is very important in cases like this.”

Both men are scheduled to appear again in the SBA court next week where it is likely that police will apply for a further remand.