Our View: Pride and fear of humiliation have trapped both leaders

THE cancellation of today’s meeting between President Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci was a demonstration of what can happen when leaders fail to exercise restraint and political debate is fashioned by high emotions and public grandstanding. The situation very quickly veers out of control, the climate becomes toxic and extremist elements call the shots, usually adding fuel to the fire.

We have witnessed this scenario unfold over the last 10 days, with both leaders digging in their heels over a decidedly trivial issue, urged on by the hardliners on each side who have grabbed the opportunity to gloat that their negativity had proved them right. Even worse is that Akinci and Anastasiades have trapped themselves and there is no obvious escape route for either. Anastasiades said as much on Tuesday when he accused Akinci, without referring to him by name, of “selfishly thinking they can humiliate their interlocutors”.

Backing down by giving in to Akinci’s demand for scrapping the legislature’s Enosis referendum decision would be considered a humiliation by Anastasiades. Meanwhile Akinci has made such a big issue out of the vote he cannot now ignore it and return to the talks as if nothing happened. Presumably that would be a humiliation for Akinci. The problem is that there is no obvious way out of this mess without one of the two suffering the alleged public humiliation they are both afraid of. What had started out as a blame-game has now become a zero sum-game, one leader’s victory being the other’s defeat.

So will 20 months of talks during which unprecedented convergences have been achieved now be consigned to the scrap-heap of wasted Cyprus problem opportunities over an issue of pride? What will be discussed at the Conference on Cyprus in Geneva that is supposed to be reconvened next month, or will that be cancelled as well? Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did nothing to help matters during Tuesday’s visit to the north and neither did his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in a television interview in which he said Turkey’s objective was the collapse of the talks.

For now, there seems to be no way out of this quagmire. We can only hope that the UN can stumble on a formula to resume the talks that will content the two leaders (perhaps a small miracle might be required) pretty soon, because the climate is worsening by the day.