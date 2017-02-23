Champions Leicester sack manager Ranieri

February 23rd, 2017 Premier League 0 comments

Champions Leicester sack manager Ranieri

Leicester have given their "unwavering support" to manager Claudio Ranieri despite the reigning Premier League champions being just one point above the relegation zone

Premier League champions Leicester City sacked Italian manager Claudio Ranieri on Thursday with the Midlands team still in the Champions League but hovering near the relegation zone.

Ranieri, whose side are a point and a place above the bottom three, leaves Leicester less then a year after clinching a remarkable English title triumph that stunned the football world.

Leicester City Football Club has tonight (Thursday) parted company with its first team manager, Claudio Ranieri,” the club said in a statement.

“Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the club’s 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time. His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question,” it added.

“However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”

Ranieri had come under pressure following Leicester‘s amazing title success, with the team battling relegation amid media reports suggesting that he had lost the dressing room.

The club had given the Italian their “unwavering support” in a statement two weeks ago, butLeicester suffered another low last weekend when they exited the FA Cup at third-tier Millwall.

Leicester, who lost 2-1 at Sevilla in a Champions League last 16, first-leg tie on Wednesday, lifted their first top-flight league title in May having after starting the season among the favourites for relegation.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information