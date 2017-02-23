My Cyprus Insider Celebrates 2 Years of Success with Unique Interactive Competition

Cyprus’ leading travel portal, mycyprusinsider.com, is celebrating its two-year anniversary with an innovative competition now giving its dedicated readers the chance to vote for their ‘Top 10’ favourite sites in Cyprus (topten2017.mycyprusinsider.com), with the opportunity to win a wide array of prizes; from hotel stays and dinners, to spa treatments and much more.

With the website’s success across Cyprus and beyond largely attributed to its wholly unique content providing alternative insights into island life, the My Cyprus Insider team has drawn on its expertise to shortlist some of the best spots on the island for the current competition. From dreamy beaches and stunning national parks, to historical churches and modern architectural feats, readers are encouraged to vote for their personal favourite in each relevant category.

“We felt it was time to hand over the reins to the public, and let them choose their top spots on the island. We’re very excited about getting our valuable readers involved, and it’s our way of expressing our gratitude for the overwhelming support we’ve received over the past two years that has enabled the site to grow from strength to strength,” says My Cyprus Insider Chief Editor, Zoe Christodoulides.

“From the onset, one of the main missions of the website, owned by Action Global Communications Group, has been to help boost tourism and alternative travel on the island. By showcasing the island’s attractions to travellers in a whole new light, the results of the competition will be heavily promoted online to further encourage visitors from all corners of the globe to explore everything Cyprus has to offer, beyond just sun and sea.”

The My Cyprus Insider two-year anniversary competition will end on March 3rd 2017. To find out more and to enter the competition visit: topten2017.mycyprusinsider.com