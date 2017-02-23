Extension for fuel companies to leave Larnaca

A ministerial decree providing for movement of liquid fuels and LPG by private companies from the seafront of Larnaca has been extended by two years, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras announced on Thursday.

“Yesterday we were informed by the interior ministry that the last date for the use of the facilities is March 1, 2018 for private oil companies and March 1, 2019 for private gas companies. The matter will be discussed at a special session of the city council on Saturday morning,” the mayor said.

He stressed that the Larnaca municipality would require companies to pay significant compensation for violating the decree which ended on January 31 this year.

“Unfortunately, several companies said they would move from the area, however, the important thing is the deed, not the words,” he added.

Vyras said the municipality was not satisfied with the extension, as they wanted the oil and gas facilities gone long ago but the important thing was that a date has been set. He repeated that the municipality has requested a meeting with the interior ministry, relevant government departments and the oil and gas companies in order to determine how to proceed.

The process of dismantling and removing the oil and gas installations in Larnaca has already started. The first phase is expected to last for three to four months during which oil storage tanks and pipes will be dismantled.

The second phase involves cleaning the subsoil and the third phase the removal of the facilities used by the private companies.