“Leptos Limassol Park” The new project of Leptos Estates in Limassol

Leptos Estates, following the outstanding success of its unique projects in Paphos ” Leptos Aphrodite Gardens” and “Leptos Limnaria Gardens” continues to enrich its Property Portfolio in Limassol`s most promising area for real estate with its exclusive new type of development “Leptos Limassol Park”.

“Leptos Limassol Park” comes to enrich the residential and tourist product of Western Limassol and to attract buyers and investors both from overseas as well as from the local market.

Very close to this unique resort, and within just a short walk are the new upcoming major projects of both the state and the private sector such as the Cyprus Casino Resort, the Limassol Mall and new port, the Waterworld Water Park, an integrated golf resort, as well as the blue flag sandy beaches of Lady`s Mile and Kourion.

The creation of a new 4 lane by-pass road to the island`s A1 highway connects the area directly to both international Airports, to the other major cities, the local and international schools, the city centre and the new Marina.

With its longstanding experience in building and managing Resort Residences, Leptos Estates are taking into consideration the requirements of the housing Market in Limassol, consequently, the” Leptos Limassol Park” is offering the luxury of sub-urban living in a safe enclosed environment where life`s small but precious pleasures can be enjoyed.

Over 75% of the area is allocated to landscaped gardens and green areas with meandering paths and ponds, which surround two large free form swimming pools and separate children`s pool and a playground. The development will be gated, creating a well maintained and safe living environment with 24 hour concierge and property management service and top class finishes.

In “Leptos Limassol Park” emphasis has been given on creating the idyllic surroundings where the benefits of living in Cyprus can be enjoyed to the maximum. Because after all… Lifestyle Living can be an affordable luxury!