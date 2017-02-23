Minister meets taxi drivers to discuss concerns

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said on Thursday he had a very constructive meeting with taxi drivers’ associations where they discussed issues that concern them.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed long-standing problems faced by urban taxi drivers; taxi licences, piracy, and not enough taxi ranks. Taxi drivers have been striking or threatening to strike over the last few years over these issues.

Demetriades said that Thursday’s meeting was a scheduled one and was not initiated following any strike threats.

As regards the issue concerning the withdrawal of taxi licences, Demetriades said that they have agreed on the appointment of a committee to look into the matter. Taxi drivers want a curb on licences to lower the already high number of taxis on Cyprus’ roads.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of launching campaigns against piracy, meaning those working as taxi drivers without a professional licence, to inform members of the public, especially tourists, that as long as the letter T is not on the car’s licence plates, it means it is transporting paying passengers illegally.

Another meeting would follow, Demetriades said, held by the police where they are to discuss measures to be taken.

The minister said that as regards the issue of taxi ranks, he has already agreed with the mayor of Nicosia to look into the designation of spaces around Eleftheria Square.