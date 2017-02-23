Restaurant review: The Noodle House, Limassol

Located in the heart of Limassol’s old town, despite it’s dark exterior, The Noodle House is not difficult to spot – it’s a huge place and the interior lights will definitely make you look twice.

Don’t be intimidated by its modern, classy and chic appearance. The prices are actually affordable and the quantity of the portions are definitely filling.

With an open kitchen, the decor looks mainly western plus a few details that remind you of the Asian nature of this restaurant.

Before getting into the food itself though, the quirky way of ordering stood out. The notion of a menu that resembles a book has been thrown out and has instead been replaced by a sheet of paper with meals easily broken down in groups such as appetizers, wok noodle soups, noodles, specials and sides. It’s not a wide selection of options but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

A customer ticks the boxes of the items they’d like to order and hey presto, hand in your form.

There is also a section of sushi to choose from, a respectable wine list and cocktails at decent prices.

We started off with prawn crackers for appetizers that were served with sauce on the side. They were your typical, run of the mill prawn crackers served in a large white bowl.

Up next came the sushi – we ordered California Rolls and they came on a cute little plate. The texture was perfect and it was absolutely delicious. Our main course was Shanghai beef noodles and Yakitori prawns – a blend of teriyaki and soy sauce. Mouthwatering.

As mentioned before, the food was piping hot but that didn’t stop us from digging in. It felt like there was no end to the quantity of noodles no matter how much I kept eating. The sauce was tasty, the meat well cooked and the noodles were fantastic. What can I say, the perfect blend.

This was my first time trying Yakitori, which was served in sauce with some vegetables and I was thoroughly impressed. The prawns had a great texture to them and the flavours were explosive. Only keep in mind that if you’re hungry, you might want to get a bowl of rice on the side – to share though, the serving is huge.

Staff were extremely warm, polite and friendly – kudos to them because apart from the in house customers they were also taking orders for delivery. The chefs can’t have it easy but it doesn’t show in the quality of the food they serve or in the waiters’ manners. Everyone without fault was attentive, re-filling our water, asking if we needed anything and offering to help with inevitable struggles one might face at a new restaurant – what exactly is this dish? And how does one work this food ordering sheet?

Although we were pretty full something on the dessert menu caught our eye and we couldn’t resist – fried ice cream. Say what? That’s right. This was vanilla ice cream, wrapped in kateifi and cashew nuts and deep fried.

The calories were probably more impressive than the flavours – at least for me – but it was an interesting mix of the warm exterior of the kateifi and the cold ice cream inside. Although a fan of cashews, perhaps they didn’t blend great with the ice cream – a more conventional approach would have been pistachios I guess. But definitely worth trying for the experience.

The portion was large enough to share. There are also other delights to try such as lava cake, mango pudding and a whole page of options.

Overall, a pleasant place suitable for business and casual meeting.

The Noodle House also offers special lunch menus priced at €10 and fasting options in the run up to Easter.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Noodles

WHERE The Noodle House, Ayiou Andreou Street, Limassol

CONTACT 25 820282

PRICE per person between €10 and €25