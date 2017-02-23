Shops can stay open on Green Monday

General merchandise stores may operate on Green Monday, the ministry of labour clarified on Thursday.
Citing the relevant law, the ministry also said that shop employees working on Green Monday are entitled to double pay per hour of work.
By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.