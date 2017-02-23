Spinning that carnival vibe

Tomorrow night get your costumes on and head to Club 11 where the Guaba carnival party will be jumping from 9pm all the way to four the next morning.

Guaba beach bar is normally where night life events last all day during the summer and now it is time for the bar to put on its winter edition of a good time indoors. To complement your wildest costume selections, the night’s line-up will surely not disappoint as they are all Guaba DJs – and you know that any DJ associated with Guaba puts quality music above everything else. Kicking things off will be Locorico or Guaba Jordie, resident DJ and promoter, who will play some Latin beats, R&B vibes, Afro beat and more. At midnight the DJ box will be taken over by Mr Styles, who plays house music and is influenced by Greek electronic music, and Jenia who is also well known for getting parties started with his house music.

Next up is BLZN’ at 1.30am. BLZN’ or Vaggelis is a local DJ who has been spinning records since 2013. He normally brings a variety of music to his sets, and even though there is a mixture of sounds in his performance he assures listeners that it is all good as, he says, “good music doesn’t have a genre.”

The last two acts will be Just Caveill and Guaba Do. Just Caveill, from the UK, came to the island to take over the Guaba beach bar with his trance, house, and progressive sounds, after playing at some of the hot spots in his home country. Guaba Do will be the last DJ of the carnival event to make sure you dance the night and morning away, and that you remember the party atmosphere until you get to dress-up all over again next year.

Unlike some other carnival events, you do not have an option when it comes to fancy dress. If you show up without a costume you won’t get through the door.

Guaba Carnival Party

A carnival party with a DJ line-up. February 24. Club 11, Limassol. 9pm. Free before 11pm, after €10 including a drink. Tel: 25-344041