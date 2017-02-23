Three burglary suspects remanded by Larnaca court

Three men from the Larnaca district were remanded on Thursday for six days in connection with burglaries in a number of shops over the past four months.

The three men, two aged 20 and one aged 25, were arrested on Wednesday after police secured evidence linking them with the burglaries during which thousands of euros worth of goods were stolen.

The reported burglaries or attempted burglaries – all business establishments in the Larnaca district – took place between November 2016 and this week.

Police began following one of the suspects after a tip-off that the car they believe was used for the burglaries was registered in the name of the father of one of the 20-year-olds. According to the same information, police said, the 20-year-old, who lives with his father, had two accomplices.

CCTV footage from the burgled shops – six in all – showed three men wearing gloves, with their faces covered, and breaking the door locks with a sharp object. The stolen items included cigarettes worth around €16,500, electronic devices worth around €2,500 and around €2,200 in cash.

Following a report on Wednesday from the owner of a kiosk in Dromolaxia, police patrolled outside the 20-year-old’s house and saw the car was missing. The same car was spotted later in another area, driving toward a coffee shop and parking behind two other cars. The drivers of those cars were the other 20-year-old the 25-year-old.

When officers walked towards the first suspect’s car, he sped off. Following the incident, police secured search warrants against the three suspects but found nothing in their homes or cars.

Police said the first suspect admitted involvement in the burglaries and that he was the one driving the other two to the place where the break in was to take place. He claimed that the burglaries were being carried out by the other two and that he was just the driver, and that he was being paid €100 each time.

The other two suspects deny any involvement.