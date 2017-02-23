Turkey-backed forces seize control of centre of Syria’s al-Bab

Turkey-backed rebels have seized the centre of the town of al-Bab from Islamic State, Turkish state media and rebels officials said on Thursday, marking a likely breakthrough in Ankara’s drive to wipe out the militant group in northern Syria.

Turkey launched its Syrian operation, dubbed “Operation Euphrates Shield”, in August, an effort to push Islamic State from its border and stop the advance of a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Taking control of al-Bab, an Islamic State stronghold 30km from the Turkish border, would deepen Turkish influence in an area of Syria where it has effectively created a buffer zone and would allow the Ankara-backed forces to press on towards Raqqa, Islamic State’s de facto capital in Syria.

The Free Syrian Army fighters, a loose coalition of Syrian Arabs and Turkmen, have been attacking al-Bab since December, aided by Turkish warplanes, tanks and special forces.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency, citing its correspondent in al-Bab, said the rebels had seized control of the town centre and were now clearing mines and explosive devices laid by the jihadists. Some 1,900 square kilometres in northern Syria has now been cleared of militant groups, it said.

“We had reached the city centre yesterday but there was a suicide attack so we had to withdraw a little bit. And today we attacked again. I can say that 85-90 per cent of the city is under control,” a fighter from the Sultan Murad Brigade who is in al-Bab told Reuters by telephone.

“They have dug tunnels all under Bab and those who have remained are all suicide bombers. The whole of the city is mined. I can say that every metre is mined.”

There was no immediate comment from the Turkish military.

STILL FIGHTING

Earlier a Turkey-based rebel official from a group previously involved in fighting in Aleppo province said the rebels had taken control of al-Bab, although pockets of IS militants were still fighting.

“There has been cleaning up of the last remaining areas of (IS) control, and there were street battles,” Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim faction told Reuters, adding that all the strategic areas of the city had been captured.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, said that more than half of al-Bab was still under IS control, and that battles continued.

Turkish officials have repeatedly said that the al-Bab operation was taking longer than anticipated because of numbers of civilians still in the town and the care being taken not to harm them. It dropped leaflets on the town as long ago as December urging civilians to seek shelter

While Euphrates Shield has been largely focused so far on combating Islamic State, Ankara is also determined to prevent the Kurdish YPG militia, which it considers a terrorist group, from linking the cantons it controls along the Turkish border.

Turkey fears that advances by the YPG could enflame a Kurdish insurgency at home.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said the next target for the Turkish offensive should be Raqqa but that the YPG should not be involved.