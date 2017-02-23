Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana

A ticket for the US lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York

A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game’s $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery’s history.

The numbers drawn were 52, 10, 61, 28, and 13. The Powerball was 2. The winning ticket in Indiana is worth $435 million, the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to the lottery’s website.

Before Wednesday, the last time a winning ticket in the jackpot was sold was on Dec 17. The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292,201,338.

Powerball‘s jackpot swelled to a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee. The game and a second major US lottery, Mega Millions, have exceeded $400 million only a few other times.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Players can buy the $2 tickets with their own numbers or have the numbers randomly generated by a computer.

Half of Powerball sales goes to prizes, 40 per cent to state governments for items such as education and 10 per cent to retailers who sell the tickets and for other administrative costs.

