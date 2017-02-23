Woman killed by flying debris as storm Doris batters Britain

A woman was killed by flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power as it swept in from the Atlantic.

The woman died from serious head injuries when she was hit by debris falling into the street in the Midlands city of Wolverhampton, emergency services said.

Doris brought winds of up to 94 miles per hour in Wales, heavy snow forced school closures in Scotland and power was cut to thousands of homes in Ireland.

Some flights were cancelled and many travellers faced train and road delays.