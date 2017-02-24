Akinci will return to talks when House corrects Enosis decision

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Friday he will return to the negotiating table the day after the Republic’s parliament corrects its decision to commemorate the January 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum in public schools.

“Let them correct this mistake and I will be at the table the next day,” he said, rejecting Greek Cypriot suggestions that he had suspended the talks on Ankara’s instruction, pending the presidential referendum in the neighbouring country.

Akinci refused to attend a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday, reacting to a decision by parliament two weeks ago to commemorate the Enosis referendum in public schools.

“There was no such request from Turkey,” Akinci said.

Anastasiades has publicly admitted that parliament’s decision was wrong but he also accused the Turkish Cypriot side of overreacting.

Greek Cypriots claimed that the Turkish side had been seeking a pretext to stall the talks pending the April 16 referendum so as to avoid decisions that could hurt Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s bid to pass constitutional changes.

Akinci said the two issues were separate, each having its own course. He sought to turn the tables by accusing the Greek Cypriot side of trying to divert attention from the presidential elections in February 2018.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said his concern was not whether an Enosis referendum would take place in the Republic right now, but the mistake of instilling the idea of Enosis into the minds of pupils instead of creating a culture of peace.

He urged Greek Cypriots not to think that Turkish Cypriots had no will, thoughts, or voice of their own. Turkish Cypriots were an equal entity and that was something everyone should accept, he said.

Akinci rejected notions of annexation of the north by Turkey.

“No, this cannot be done,” he said.

He added that the breakaway state would become a constituent state in case of a federal solution.

“If this doesn’t happen, two separate states will take root in two separate areas and will continue their own way,” the Turkish Cypriot leader said. “Neither we aim to be annexed by the Turkish Republic, nor does the Turkish Republic need a new district.”