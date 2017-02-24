We can all go to the ball

The tale of Cinderella may teach us that balls are only suitable for people on the higher side of society. In the real world, balls are exciting events where anyone can attend – just as long as they are appropriately dressed – and enjoy a night of music, dancing and a gala dinner.

For the seventh year the Charity Vienna Ball will take place on March 4 at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia. The highly anticipated annual event, organised by the Fly-In-Dance dance company with the support of the Austrian Embassy, will celebrate 150 years of waltz and pay tribute to Johann Strauss and his piece Blue Danube.

Over the last six years the ball has entertained over 400 guests and brought together businessmen from around the world, politicians, diplomats and artists. This year, as in previous years, the ball is the perfect opportunity for informal business meetings that result in new contracts and business ventures. It is also a great romantic opportunity for couples.

The social event of the year will start at 7pm when the ballroom doors open and all present will be welcomed with a glass of champagne. After an hour and a half of socialising, the ball will be officially opened by the ambassador of Austria in Cyprus, Dr Karl Mueller and the ball committee will also welcome everyone. Next up there will be music by the Cyprus International Chamber Orchestra and dancing by the Debutante dancers. At 9pm the gala dinner will be served, while a number of musicians, singers and dancers from Austria and Russia will provide the entertainment. After dinner and live entertainment the dance floor will be open for everyone to show-off their waltz moves or have the chance to learn the dance from dance master Tatiana Zenevich until 2am when the ball will come to an end.

The dress-code for the ball is long evening or ball dresses for women and tail coats or evening jackets for men.

All funds from the event will go towards the Help a Child with Special Needs foundation and towards supporting local, young and talented artists.

The Vienna Ball

A ballroom event with music and a gala dinner. March 4. Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. €150/100/60/30. Tel: 97-810022