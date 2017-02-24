Cucumber, other food prices higher y-o-y ahead of Green Monday

The price of cucumbers has doubled year-on-year, according to a price survey carried out by the consumer protection service ahead of Green Monday.

The survey, carried out at 89 outlets on February 22, found a rise in the price of many products usually consumed on Green Monday.

Compared with prices at this time of year in 2016, cucumbers recorded the highest increase at 101.16 per cent – from €1.60 per kilo to €3.22.

Greenhouse cucumber prices range between €2.49 per kilo to €3.99, in supermarkets and fruit markets.

The price of tomatoes was also high in large supermarkets, recording an 85.7 per cent rise to €1.80 per kilo compared with €0.58 last year.

The price of beetroots starts at €0.79 per kilo and reach €2.15, potatoes were sold between €0.46 per kilo and €1.15 per kilo, and leafy vegetables between €0.21 and €0.50.

Shrimp, squid, and cuttlefish were more expensive in larger supermarkets compared with last year. Halvah was cheaper with prices in small and larger supermarkets ranging between €1.45 per 400 grammes and €5.69 per 400 grammes.

Lagana bread starts at €0.59 and reaches €1.59 in small and large supermarkets.

Various types of dips and salads – tahini, tarama, humus, and pickles – were also more expensive than last year while green olives were cheaper.

The survey included 22 large supermarkets, 26 small ones, and 41 fruit markets in all districts.