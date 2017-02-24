Explosive event of fashion, music and party

Right smack in the middle of March, Limassol will host an event that will mix fashion, music and a party vibe, all to spread the message that we can all come together and unite our creativity.

The event, under the name Explosion, will feature clothes from Elizabeth Friedrich, an Armenian designer who is considered to have contributed to the development of the World League of Beauty and Fashion and who has her own fashion boutique in Limassol, as well as provide a party atmosphere by DJ Madjam from Dubai. The DJ, who started turning the turntables in 1992 and is one of the most influential DJs in the Middle East, is known for his house, techno and progressive sounds. He never stays in one spot for long, especially on the weekends when he tours the clubs and spreads his love of music, so catch him while you can.

Fantastic clothes, created from the mind of a very talented and driven fashion-designer and a funky mood created by DJ Madjam – who states that he likes to focus his energy on good dance music and getting it heard everywhere he goes – will make this ‘mega event’, as it has been characterised by the organisers, go off with more than just a bang.

Apart from being a one of a kind event, Explosion also aims to support the non-profit organisation KYFA which provides help, education, information and social services to people living with HIV and AIDS.

Tickets are €600 for a VIP couch for up to 12 people, €500 for a VIP couch for up to ten people, €400 for a VIP couch for up to eight people, €300 for a VIP for up to six people and €210 for an island table for up to six people. Tickets can be purchased from Quick Spa in Limassol, Nicosia and Larnaca.

Explosion

Fashion show and after party with DJ Madjam. March 15. ETKO Factory, Winery, Limassol. 8.30pm. €600-210. Tel: 22-422422 or 96-266433