February 24th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Man arrested for filming hospital staff

Accident and emergency department at Paphos hospital

A man was arrested on Thursday for illegally filming staff at Paphos General Hospital and posting the video on social media.

Two nurses reported to police that the 29-year-old man filmed staff at the first aid department without their permission on February 21 when he was visiting relatives.

The man then posted the nine-minute video on facebook criticising the nursing and medical staff.

He was arrested and charged before he was released and is expected to appear in the Paphos district court later on.

