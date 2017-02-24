Modern dance, at its best

You might think that after the carnival this weekend Limassol would go a bit quiet and get some well deserved rest, but no, when it comes to entertainment the city never sleeps.

Continuing on a dance theme, the city will host the Seventeenth Cyprus Contemporary Dance Platform at the Rialto theatre as well as the parallel dance event, Dance Throughout the Year festival at the Dance House Lemesos starting next Friday.

The Dance Platform will present 10 dance projects by established and upcoming choreographers. The festival will feature three performances which have already been presented in past cultural programmes – choreographed by Alexandros Michael, Machi Dimitriadou-Asomates Dynameis and Milena Ugren Koulas – as well as seven new dance projects by established younger choreographers.

The Dance Throughout the Year event will present a number of performances which were showcased last year on the island. The first performance will be Into the Stillness on Andrea Drousioti street, outside the Rialto. Speaking about the piece, choreographer Roula Kleovoulou said “my latest piece Into the Stillness was a progression from a previous piece, Standstill, where my research was to find the movement in stillness.”

Saturday is reserved for three dance performances. The first, In a Dark Time by Arianna Economou, will be presented at Heroes Square Monument from 5pm until 8pm. Economou’s piece is based on the journey of the soul towards finding the self. The choreographer will deconstruct existing material – poetry, visual installation and sound – while the audience is free to come and go as they please to witness the artist’s process.

Economou will also present the piece on Sunday at the same time.

While Economou performs outside, inside Dance House Lemesos three dance performances will be underway. Starting at 6.30pm Julia Anna Brendle will present her piece Sunday of Life. The piece is a reconstruction of a piece originally set in a basketball field and asks if the questions asked in the original setting are still relevant and if the new space has an impact on the choreography itself.

The second piece, at 7pm, will be Coralia by Panos Malactos. The dance piece concentrates on a woman called Coralia, a fighter, a hero, and a mother. At 7.15pm the stage will be taken over by Red VelVet, a piece by Aneesha Michael. The duet for a woman and a red velvet curtain will search to find the boundaries of our existence.

Sunday will start with a round table discussion at 11am until 1pm and then continue at 6.30pm with the performance In Another’s Shoes #ifeeljustlikeachild by Arianna Marcoulides. The piece touches on the themes of clothes and how these help define our identity.

The last piece of the festival will be For George by Milena Ugren Koulas. Koulas created the piece as a dedication to her husband.

The three-day festival will end with a closing party at 10.30pm.

Seventeenth Contemporary Dance Platform

Dance performances. March 3-5. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/5. Tel: 77-777745

Dance Throughout the Year

A festival of contemporary dance. March 3-5. Dance House Lemesos, Heroes Square, Limassol. Different times. Free. Tel: 25-340618