A place in between

On Tuesday the Thoc building in Nicosia and the Rialto theatre in Limassol will screen a performance of No Man’s Land from the West End with mega stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

The play, by Harold Pinter, is set on a summer’s evening when two ageing writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Pinter’s play is about exactly what its title suggests: the sense of being caught in some mysterious limbo between life and death, between a world of brute reality and one of fluid uncertainty.

This production, which was performed at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London after a run on Broadway, also stars Owen Teale and Damien Molony.

No Man’s Land

Screening of the theatrical performance from the West End. February 28. Rialto theatre, Limassol and Thoc, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/7/6. Tel: 77-777745, 77-772717