The cradle of design in 100 cities

On Thursday 100 cities around the world will celebrate Italian Design day and Nicosia will be part of the tribute with an event at the Amphitheatre of the Architecture and Research Centre of the University of Nicosia at 6pm.

This event, which will showcase the excellence of Italian design all over the world, is a collaboration between the famous design and art museum La Triennale di Milano and the Italian government. A total of 100 lectures and discussions will take place simultaneously and this will hopefully be the start of establishing a network of communication that will bring together designers in a number of destinations around the globe.

Just as Italian design itself encourages a fusion of cultures, the event promotes intercultural dialogue. It hopes to further the universal language that Italian design has helped to foster. This language, along with a human need to create, brings together everyday people in a number of countries, who have the same trivial needs for lamps, chairs, pots, bicycles and other objects that are born from the minds of designers.

In Nicosia the event is being organised by the Embassy of Italy and the department of Architecture at the University of Nicosia. It is a perfect opportunity for anyone who loves design, who wants to know more about the world of the process behind design and who is interested in coming closer to the land where design is most commonly thought to have initiated.

The presentation in Cyprus will be taken on by special guest from Milan, architect and designer Tommaso Fantoni. Selected by La Triennale di Milano art museum as the Ambassador of Italian Design to Cyprus, Fantoni will talk about the origins and development of furniture production in the district of Brianza through the fascinating story of his grandfather’s family business. His grandfather being the famous Italian designer Osvaldo Borsani. The family business grew from an artisanal atelier to an organised factory and finally to a widely recognised international brand.

Fantoni’s presentation, under the name Italian Design, from Atleier to Factory, from Local to National then Global, will begin at 6.15pm after a short introduction by the Italian Ambassador and the CEO of the University of Nicosia.

The talk will be followed by a roundtable discussion with Cypriot architects and designers who have ties to Italy. The discussion will open with a video showing how the project has been created and prepared. As part of the discussion, or after the discussion ends, design students and anyone else interested in the subject, can interact with these professionals and ask any questions.

Selected materials recorded from the events around the world will be uploaded onto a special site and onto a number of social media channels. Over the coming years these sites will be updated with further material and act as an archive for anyone interested in Italian design.

The event will end with an Italian aperitivo and more chances to network and mingle.

Italian Design Day

An event dedicated to Italian design with a presentation by designer Tommaso Fantoni and a roundtable discussion. March 2. The Amphitheatre of the Architecture and Research Centre, University of Nicosia. 6pm. Free. Tel: 22-357635