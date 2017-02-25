Lakatamia mayor’s goal is a green municipality

New Lakatamia Mayor Fotoula Hadjipapa she aims to turn the municipality clean and green through good cooperation between the municipality and its citizens, she told the Cyprus News Agency.

The Lakatamia Municipal Green Point has been in operation since April 2015 as a space where citizens can get rid of cut branches, grass clippings, leaves and brush, Hadjipapa said. These materials are then processed into a type of fertiliser that the municipality uses for its own purposes.

The Green Spot is located next to the Lakatamia industrial area and is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm and on Saturday from 8am to 1pm 1300. Electrical items can also be deposited there, for a charge of €5 each.

“Apart from the Green Spot, the municipality offers citizens the option to have tree clippings collected by the municipality’s service, for a symbolic charge,” Hadjipapa added and the municipality aims “to collect tree clippings per area at regular intervals.”

“Our goal is to make Lakatamia a clean and green municipality and this will only be achieved via a good cooperation between the municipality and its citizens,” she said, adding that the right attitude starts at home.

Residents of Lakatamia municipality also have their recyclables collected from the curb on certain days following an agreement with Green Dot while clothes and shoes that people no longer want can be taken to the municipality for collection. Batteries and electronic devices can be taken to the Green Spot.

The municipality itself is keen to act in the same way it expects from its citizens and is on a mission to cut the amount of paper used.

“All paper which is used by the municipality’s staff is recycled,” Hadjipapa said, adding that she promotes “a policy of zero paper use within the municipality and staff communicating via email.”