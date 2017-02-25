Paphos carnival activities come to a close

With a parade along the sea front, carnival activities were brought to a close in Paphos on Saturday afternoon.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said the parade is the second largest in Cyprus, after that in Limassol.

He said this year’s parade was the largest ever seen in the town, with 4,000 people and a total of 60 groups taking part. He estimated that 12,000 people watched the parade.

“We see residents and foreign visitors who have come to our town to celebrate all together,” he said. Phedonos himself was dressed as a knight.