Paphos carnival activities come to a close

February 25th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Paphos carnival activities come to a close

Photos Bejay Browne

carn3With a parade along the sea front, carnival activities were brought to a close in Paphos on Saturday afternoon.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos said the parade is the second largest in Cyprus, after that in Limassol.

He said this year’s parade was the largest ever seen in the town, with 4,000 people and a total of 60 groups taking part. He estimated that 12,000 people watched the parade.

“We see residents and foreign visitors who have come to our town to celebrate all together,” he said. Phedonos himself was dressed as a knight.

carn2

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information