Playing with cubes

The Apocalyse Gallery in Nicosia will start the month of March off with a group ceramic art exhibition under the name Playing with a Cube by Maria Mina and Vassos Demetriou.

The inspiration for this joint exhibition, as expressed in the title, was the cube. Each piece displayed brings out the uniqueness of each artist while also having as a common axis the material used to create each sculpture, the way it was used and the way in which the artists grasped the sense of the subject.

“The cube,” says painter Andreas Paraskevas “is the perfect way to describe the elements of this exhibition. It is a shape which has been and that will be the source of research for scientists, philosophers and artists. A cube is a box that can encompass experiences, worries and hopes that an artist has for the future. It is also a stable and sharp object which reminds us of security and the balance of things in the universe and the balance we would like to have in our lives.

“A cube also points to the need we have to look at things from a number of sides. It is an object we like to move and play around with, just like our thoughts. A cube, therefore, brings to mind the action of play and in art, and especially when it comes to sculptures, play is very important. Here the cube escapes its stiff form and becomes a matter of play in the hands of the artist.”

The form of a cube is a challenge in itself for the artist, Paraskevas adds. Its form becomes one with the space in which the artist works and becomes a home, a shell, a pedestal and the foundation on which expression and existence are mounted.

Although the title of the exhibition alludes to the act of playing, the pieces on display are the products of hard work by both artists. It is this hard work that makes the art work seem so playful and eye-catching.

The exhibition will be opened by Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis.

Playing with a Cube

Group ceramics exhibition by Vassos Demetriou and Maria Mina. Opens March 1 at 7.30pm until March 18. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655