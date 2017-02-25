Police investigate as children tried to leave island without telling their mother

A report into exactly what has happened since Wednesday when two children resident in Cyprus turned up at Larnaca airport to leave the country until Saturday when they were found at a children’s shelter in Nicosia has been requested by the chief of Larnaca police.

Their mother, from Romania, had reported to police on Friday night that the two children had been missing from their home in Limassol since Wednesday.

According to police spokesman Andreas Angelides, the 39-year-old mother reported at around 11pm on Friday that her two children, aged 12 and 15, were missing from home. Limassol CID immediately launched a search for them.

Angelides said that at around 3pm on Wednesday the two went to the airport where they tried to buy tickets to leave the island so they could go and find their mother, they said.

The authorities alerted the petty crimes division of Larnaca police, which in its turn alerted the welfare department. According to Angelides the anti trafficking department was also informed as the two youngsters had €900 in their possession.

The two children were then taken to a children’s shelter in Nicosia, Angelides said, where they were hosted while police investigated the case.

He said there were questions about the case that still need answering. The actions of the mother, who only informed police three days after they went missing that her children were unaccounted for, will also be looked into.