February 25th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Reduction in car thefts say police

There has been a reduction in car thefts over the last few years, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Saturday.

“Based on our statistics, 405 car thefts were reported in 2014, of which 197 were found, in 2015 there were 321 reported thefts of which 157 were found and in 2016 there were 306 cases of which 188 were found”.

Angelides said once a car is reported stolen all police units are immediately formed to improve chances of finding stolen vehicles.

He added that stolen cars are often used to commit other crimes such as burglaries.

He made an appeal to drivers to not leave the engine running when they exit the car for a few minutes.

