Remand after 13kg of cannabis found

A 32-year-old man from Vrysoulles, Larnaca, was remanded for six days on Saturday in connection with possession of about 13kg of cannabis, 3kg of cocaine, an unregistered airgun, 16 pistol cartridges and illegal bird-trapping equipment.

According to a police report, drug-squad members on Friday searched the houses, orchards and vehicles of two brothers, 32 and 37, living in Vrysoulles.

The searches produced the drugs, a gun, the cartridges and the bird-trapping equipment.

The 32-year-old, who had been present during the searches, was arrested on the spot, and a warrant for his brother’s arrest was issued.

Police believe the 37-year-old may have fled to the north.

The lead police investigator said in court on Saturday that the drugs and the gun were found in two travel bags.

Investigations at the two brothers’ land were called off on Friday night but were set to have resumed on Saturday.

The lead investigator also said investigations will also expand to the Larnaca and Paphos airports, in order to establish whether the drugs were imported from abroad, either by the suspects or others.