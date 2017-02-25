Teen seriously injured in road accident

February 25th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Teen seriously injured in road accident

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in Nicosia on Friday night, when his motorcycle crashed with a car driven by a 19-year-old.

Police investigations suggested that the 18-year-old had not been wearing a helmet.

A police report said the crash took place at around 8pm on Friday on Makarios avenue in Latsia, when the 19-year-old’s car, under as-yet unspecified circumstances, crashed into the motorcycle.

Both men were injured in the collision.

At the Nicosia general, it was found that the 19-year-old had sustained minor injuries and was released after treatment.

The motorcyclist was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma, and was admitted for further treatment.

Doctors said his condition is serious.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information