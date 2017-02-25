Teen seriously injured in road accident

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in Nicosia on Friday night, when his motorcycle crashed with a car driven by a 19-year-old.

Police investigations suggested that the 18-year-old had not been wearing a helmet.

A police report said the crash took place at around 8pm on Friday on Makarios avenue in Latsia, when the 19-year-old’s car, under as-yet unspecified circumstances, crashed into the motorcycle.

Both men were injured in the collision.

At the Nicosia general, it was found that the 19-year-old had sustained minor injuries and was released after treatment.

The motorcyclist was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma, and was admitted for further treatment.

Doctors said his condition is serious.