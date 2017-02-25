Three police officers suspended after suspects give them the slip at airport

Three members of the police force have been suspended in connection with a case where two foreigners managed to escape from Larnaca airport while they were under police custody.

Two of the officers work in immigration and the third in security at the airport.

According to police spokesman Andreas Angelides the two foreigners were arrested when they could not explain how they had arrived in the Republic. After they escaped police custody they were later apprehended in Paphos.

The two had arrived on Tuesday at Larnaca from Holland. At passport control, police said they should remain in custody before leaving on the first available flight for Holland.

They managed to give police the slip and left the airport, leaving their passports and luggage behind. At around 2.30 the following morning they were found in Paphos and arrested.

Due to the security issues involved the chief of police requested a report into how the two managed to escape, Angelides said.

After studying the report, he gave orders for a disciplinary inquiry to be held and to put the three officers on suspension, which has already happened.

Angelides made clear that although the two foreigners had not been arrested they were in police custody at the airport.