UN warns about hunting in the buffer zone

The United Nations Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) has warned hunters that hunting in the buffer zone is strictly prohibited.

“Entering the buffer zone area in order to perform any kind of hunting activities, including, but not limited to, those contemplating the use of weapons and/or dogs, runs the risk of drawing fire from either of the opposing forces, and is therefore dangerous and irresponsible,” a statement said.

In this context, Unficyp said, it should be stressed that hunters wearing camouflage outfits and/or carrying weapons are easily mistaken for soldiers.

“Firing guns in the area between the ceasefire lines causes tension because soldiers on duty cannot immediately determine where the shots have come from and may feel obliged to react”.

Moreover, the force continued, in the past some hunters with loaded weapons have proved to be a hazard to each other, to members of the nearby villages and to Unficyp patrols in the buffer zone.

Those found to be endangering and/or demonstrating aggressive behaviour against United Nations peacekeepers and others will be immediately reported to the competent police and judiciary authorities in view of prompt and proper prosecution in accordance with the law,” Unficyp warned.

According to the latest report on Unficyp’s activities by the UN Secretary-general the force intensified joint patrolling with game wardens and liaison with local authorities to address the 54 hunting-related incidents in the buffer zone by Greek Cypriot hunters during the June to December period last year.

In one incident in November, hunters fired in the direction of unarmed peacekeepers.

On December 13, charges had been brought against three suspects in relation to those events.