Heavy traffic on Nicosia-Limassol highway, police warn

Police said on Sunday there was heavy traffic on the Nicosia-Limassol highway towards Limassol near the Kofinou exit and motorists should use the old road to Limassol if possible.

They did not say whether the heavy traffic was due to an accident or other reason. It’s possible many are making their way to Limassol for the main carnival parade due to start around 2pm.

“Drivers are asked to be careful, patient and to comply with the instructions of police officers on duty,” the force said in a Facebook post.