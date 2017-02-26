Limassol Carnival draws to close with Grand Parade

February 26th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Photo: Politis

Thousands of revellers gathered in Limassol on Sunday to take part in the Grand Parade marking the end of carnival week.

Some 15,000 people were said to have descended on the coastal town with 120 floats taking part in the parade.

The parade started around 2pm from the Ayios Nicolaos roundabout and ended at the Simillides traffic lights.

Heading the parade was the Limassol municipality’s philharmonic and the Carnival Queen.

The festivities were to end with outdoor dancing in the square of the old port and prize-giving for the best floats and costumes.

