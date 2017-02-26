Skipper due in court on illegal entry charge

The Egyptian skipper of a boat that docked at Vassilikos after visiting Famagusta port in the north was due to appear in court on Sunday in relation with illegal entry to Cyprus through an unauthorised point of entry.

According to police, the 60-year-old man whose vessel ‘Star of the Sea’ flew the Panamnian flag arrived at Vassilikos around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Zygi marine police, after checking the ship’s log, determined that it had sailed from Famagusta on February 22.

The man was arrested and will appear before the Larnaca district court on charges of illegal entry.