A 17-year-old was killed late Saturday when his motorcycle was hit by a bus in Larnaca.

Andreas Alexiou form Livadhia was riding along Makarios Avenue at 10.40pm when he was hit by the bus which went to make a right turn as the teen was coming the other way.

Alexiou was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Larnaca hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

The 56-year-old bus driver was arrested and given a breathalyser test, which came back negative.