Apollon edge closer to the top

The championship race was thrown wide open following Apollon’s 2-0 win over leaders Apoel that reduced the gap between the top two teams to just three points with eleven games still remaining till the end of the season.

From the first whistle Apollon showed that they were the team hungrier for the win but were unable to create any clear cut chances against a well drilled Apoel defence

Three minutes from the break though Anton Maglica managed to break the deadlock with a shot from just inside the penalty area somehow wrong footing Apoel’s keeper Boy Waterman.

In the second half Apoel upped the tempo and pushed forward in search of the equalizer but Kanas’ header came off the crossbar and then twice Apollon defenders hacked the ball to safety just before it crossed the line.

In the dying seconds of the game the Limassol team managed to double the core as Pedro raced through on goal and lofted the ball over the oncoming Waterman.

AEK also moved closer to the top after their hard earned win against Ermis Aradippou by 3-2 while fourth placed AEL suffered their second consecutive loss this time against Omonia by 4-1.

Anorthosis secured sixth spot with after defeating Karmiotissa by 4-1 with Spanish striker Rayo getting a couple.

At the wrong end of the table Anagennisi Dheryneias and AEZ Zakakiou head back to the second division after playing out a goalless draw while Doxa’s chances of first division survival received a boost after defeating the team just above them, Aris by 3-1 and now trail the team from Limassol by just four points.

Apollon vs Apoel 2-0

Omonia vs AEL 4-1

Karmiotissa vs Anorthosis 1-4

Anagennisi Dheryneias vs AEZ 0-0

Ermis vs AEK 2-3

Doxa vs Aris 3-1