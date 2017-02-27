Two injured in car fire

Two people sustained burns when their car caught fire on ignition as they went to leave a car park in Nicosia, police said.

Around 5pm on Saturday, the two people aged 53 and 44 went to drive off from a car park when the fire broke out inside the vehicle.

The two people were taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital and were being treated for burns to their hands and faces.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service but caused extensive damage to the vehicle and a second one parked next to it.

From initial tests carried out at the scene on the first vehicle, police said the fire that sparked on ignition appeared to have been fuelled by flammable materials in the car. Investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.