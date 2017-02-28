A celebration of Aphrodite

If there’s one place on our island that’s inextricably linked with the deity of love, passion and beauty, it’s Paphos. Birthplace of Aphrodite, it’s an area that’s littered with references to the legendary goddess: from Aphrodite’s Rock to Aphrodite’s Museum to the ancient temple at Kouklia which houses the Sanctuary of Aphrodite. So it’s no surprise the Pafos2017 European Capital of Culture celebrations are playing up the connection, starting with an exhibition by local artist Mary Plant whose purpose is “to celebrate Aphrodite.”

Entitled Aphrodite’s Library, the exhibition opens on March 3 at the Palaepaphos Museum and runs until March 20. Consisting of two large installations on the floor of the downstairs hall, both works have been years in the making. The first is called Aphrodite’s Notes and is made up of small pieces of tissue paper painted the colours of the sea. “Each page contains a small triangular or conical pebble, collected mainly from the beach close to the sanctuary and reminiscent of the sacred stone of Aphrodite housed in the museum,” explains Mary. “I’ve been collecting them for a few years now, thinking that one day I would use them without quite knowing how!”

The second installation, Reconstruction of the Excavation and Discovery of Aphrodite’s Library, is set to contain representations of “buried, half-buried and excavated books and scrolls,” created, buried and exhumed by the artist herself. “I’ve been working on the theme of Aphrodite for 30 years,” says Mary, “and at some point I started to create sculptures of books – taking a sketch book, painting it, sanding it, adding a stone perhaps – and making it into one of the titles from what I now call Aphrodite’s Library.”

With titles such as The Beach at Achni, Arrival at Paphos, and Aphrodite at Idalion, these representations of books supposedly tell the story of the goddess and her place of worship, and have been “in the making for several years,” Mary reveals. “At some point people started to ask if such a library had ever actually been discovered; this rather amused me, and I thought ‘why don’t I discover it myself?’ So I buried about a dozen of the books on the beach near the sanctuary, created ‘an archaeological dig’, unearthed and reconstructed the books, and got someone to video it!”

As a whole, Aphrodite’s Library is an ongoing project which began in 1996. “Aphrodite’s Notes is the latest addition, dated 2016, while Reconstruction of the Excavation and Discovery of Aphrodite’s Library will be dated 2016-17 as it will be completed in the exhibition space,” says Mary. “The idea for the library came gradually through my previous work celebrating the goddess and my interest in books, but the work that’s gone into the exhibition depended very much on the nature of the space, which called for an installation. As the space is very large, it did take me a couple of days to decide whether I could produce the work in time…”

Ultimately, Mary decided to forge ahead, using elements and ideas from previous projects to create the finished exhibition. And now her installations fall under the first programme line of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 entitled Myth and Religion, which focuses on the rich history and mythological past of Paphos under the subcategory A Goddess – A Woman. With Aphrodite naturally being a constant point of reference for the projects in this subcategory, exhibitions and events celebrating the goddess’ multiple faces and facets will be legion over the next few months. But what makes Aphrodite’s Library stand out is not just its creator (Mary is an alumni of the Chelsea School of Art, the recipient of innumerable awards, and has pieces in both public and private collections from Mongolia to Hong Kong) but also its sheer size and scope…

While Reconstruction of the Excavation and Discovery of Aphrodite’s Library clocks in at almost four by six metres, Aphrodite’s Notes is four by 11 metres, and both installations are set to fill the downstairs hall of the Palaepaphos Museum. “It’s a celebration of Aphrodite,” Mary reiterates, adding that she hopes each visitor will experience “something of what I felt in creating it, and more, bringing to it their own experiences. If a work of art is successful,” she concludes, “then it contains much more than what one sees…”. Let’s hope our very own goddess, the embodiment of love, passion and beauty, will be pleased by the tribute!

Aphrodite’s Library

Installation by Mary Plant. Opens at the Palaepaphos Museum on March 3 at 9am and runs until March 20. For more information visit www.pafos2017.eu, email a.anastasiou@pafos2017.eu or call 26 955167