Former FIFA Secretary General Valcke appeals 10-year ban

February 28th, 2017 Football, Sport 0 comments

Former FIFA Secretary General Valcke appeals 10-year ban

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to have his 10-year ban from football overturned

Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all football related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.

Valcke is appealing against the decision issued by FIFA’s Appeal Committee dated June 24, 2016, Lausanne-based CAS said, following a corruption investigation.

The French national, the right-hand man to FIFA’s now-banned president Sepp Blatter for eight years, was found guilty by the football body of misconduct over the sale of World Cup tickets, abuse of travel expenses, attempting to sell TV rights below their market value and destruction of evidence.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information