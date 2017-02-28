Larnaca port and marina contracts by end 2017, minister says

The goal is to sign contracts for the development of the port and the marina of Larnaca by the end of 2017, Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said on Tuesday, adding that this will depend on how the process is progressing.

On November 26, the government invited parties for expressions of interest for the project to be handed in by March 3. This date has now been pushed back to March 13. The next step is to define the terms of the tender.

A decision will also be made about the development of the Paphos marina in March, this one on March 6. President of the Commercial and Industrial Chamber of Paphos Andreas Demetriades announced that a final meeting will take place with the Poseidon consortium where details regarding the overall funding of the project will be discussed and evaluated.

The project has faced ten years of delays due to conflicts and court cases initiated by competing bidders.

The Supreme Court in December 2015 voted in favour of Poseidon, a joint venture in which Aristo Developers is a mayor stakeholder.

If the two sides agree on March 6 a contract will be signed in the subsequent days and the project can finally get off the ground.