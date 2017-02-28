Man killed by garbage truck (updated)

A man who died in the early morning hours of Tuesday after being hit by a garbage truck in Aradhippou, Larnaca, has been identified as Stelios Mavromichalis, 53.

The victim, a resident of Aradhippou, has two underage children.

According to police, Mavromichalis was on foot when the truck, which was on its way from Koshi landfill to Larnaca, hit him at around 5.30am on the road near the chapel of Panayia Aimatoussa.

It was still dark at the time and Mavromihalis was wearing dark clothes.

The driver told police that this made it difficult for him to spot the victim.

The 48-year-old truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

The dead man was taken to Larnaca general hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out on Wednesday.

As he didn’t carry any documentation it took six hours to identify him.