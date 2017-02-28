New comedy circuit planned for Paphos

A well-known Paphos performer has decided to branch out into comedy and create a comedy circuit in the town.

The first event of ‘LOL comedy Paphos’ has already sold out and will take place in Paphos on Thursday, said organiser Andi Hobbs.

“As Paphos is the capital of culture this year, I decided that I wanted to do something different for locals and tourists and something that is definitely lacking in the entertainment circuit is comedy,” Hobbs told the Cyprus Mail.

The performer has made a name for himself as half of the tribute act the Blues Brothers, along with AJ Vickers. Professional Glaswegian comic Gary Faulds, will be headlining the event, ahead of his performance at the Glasgow comedy festival next week.

In addition, Hobbs is hoping to discover some quality local talent, giving them an opportunity to perform stand-up in front of a live audience and the chance to be part of the new comedy circuit.

“The aim is to start small; I am bringing over a fab professional and UK comic, Gary Faulds from Glasgow and we are lucky to get him. He is at the Glasgow International comedy festival then the Edinburgh Fringe this year and is tipped to be the next big Scottish comic.”

Hobbs is a talent himself and was a member of boy band “Right Now” alongside actor Will Mellor; they supported high profile acts and toured Europe.

The singer came up with the idea of a stand-up circuit, after numerous audience members approached him after his Blues Brothers performances saying how much they enjoyed his act, and wished there was more stand-up and comedy offered on the island.

“Our act is obviously singing, but it also has a comical aspect to it. There is a real need for comedy here, as there isn’t really anything at present.”

The Blues Brothers tribute act started five years ago and the duo have gone from strength to strength, last week they successfully performed for the UN troops in the buffer zone.

Four amateurs will also take to the stage on Thursday evening, during amateur hour, which will be a regular feature, to showcase their talent. Each are allocated fifteen minutes, vying for a ‘Lol comedy Paphos’ trophy and the chance to do a full set at the next comedy night planned for the summer.

“I really want to unearth local talent that I can use on a regular basis going forward and Gary Faulds will determine the winner.”

Compered by the other half of the tribute act, AJ Vickers, Hobbs said that the amateur hour will feature four local residents; businessman Darren Hayes, who also cycles for charity, Kev Mc, who is involved in producing Paphos’ annual pantomime, Andy Cummings, a wedding DJ and Ann Walker, who’s just starting off on her comedy journey.

The event which is being held at the Queen Vic pub in Paphos has already sold out, which Hobbs said indicates that a comedy circuit is what audiences really want

“We will be bringing over top acts from the UK in the future and all the details will be posted on our Facebook page,” he said.

Hobbs is also committed to raising funds for local charities and this week’s event will raise money in aid of the Tala monastery cats, a non-profit group of volunteers that look after the stray and unwanted cats of Tala in Paphos.

For more information Facebook: LOL Comedy Paphos