Paphos motorcyclist critical after collision

A 27-year-old motorbike rider was critically injured in a road accident in Paphos on Monday afternoon.

The man was travelling south on Apostolos Pavlou Avenue at around 4pm when he had an argument with a 65-year-old driver of a car travelling in the same direction.

Under conditions which are being investigated by police, both veered out of the lane and collided with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, driven by a 43-year-old man and having his wife and two children, 13 and 15, as passengers.

The 27-year-old was initially rushed to Paphos general hospital but he was later transferred to Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.