All set for upcoming Limassol Marathon

CNP ASFALISTIKI is the Health and Safety sponsor of the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, which recently hosted the official media lunch at Dionysus Mansion.

Amongst the guests who attended were media reporters, the Marathon Organising Committee and the Marathon sponsors’ representatives.

CNP ASFALISTIKI held the lunch in order to analyse the details relating to the preparations for this year’s race, which for the first time will be a two-day event. It will take place during the weekend of March 18-19 and will follow the beautiful coastal route of Limassol.

After welcoming the guests, the General Manager of CNP ASFALISTIKI, Andreas C. Stylianou, commented that “it is a great honour for CNP ASFALISTIKI to cover the health and safety of participants for a second consecutive year of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO.”

He added: “We are commited to support an outstanding sports event well recognised in Cyprus and abroad, with thousands of Cypriot and foreign runners participating every year”.

As the Health and Safety sponsor, CNP ASFALISTIKI will provide its insurance strength to the 15,000 runners in this year’s race.

Spyros Spyrou, Head of the organising committee, commented that “we are almost ready for the event. During these last few weeks before the event, we are working on the final touches of the 11th OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO which we believe will be the greatest and most successful event in the history of Limassol Marathon.”

He also added that “the tireless efforts of the organisers, sponsors, supporters and volunteers will result in this year’s marathon to be greater than ever.”

Spyrou also commented on the increased participation from abroad.

Last year the OPAP Limassol Marathon attracted 13,000 runners and this year the figure is expected to rise.

On Saturday March 18, the PrimeTel 5km Corporate Race will take place alongside the Dashin’s Foundation 1km Youth Race.

Sunday March 19 will see much more activity as the 42km marathon, the 21km half marathon, the Petrolina 10km Energy Race and the 5km City Race will all start at 7am.

Once again the OPAP Limassol Marathon is proud to support the Karaiskakio Foundation. Contributions can be made through its website www.karaiskakio.org.cy or by SMS.

Contributors can volunteer to be bone marrow donors, with compatibility being tested by the innovative swab method, where the sample is collected painlessly through saliva.