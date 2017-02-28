Thousands of spray cans picked up after carnival parade

Around 15,000 empty spray cans were collected by volunteers at the Limassol carnival parade, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to an announcement, the volunteers – members of various groups – collected in total 250 plastic bags of recyclable objects from the carnival parade in Limassol on Sunday, so that they wouldn’t end up in dumpsters.

Of the 250 bags, 30 contained aluminium cans, while the rest were empty spray cans, some 15,000 of them.

As every year, thousands of revellers gathered in Limassol on Sunday to take part in the Grand Parade marking the end of carnival week. Some 15,000 people were said to have descended on the coastal town with 120 floats taking part in the parade.

The volunteers were following the last float, and collecting the recyclable materials.

The spray cans were delivered to Green Dot for proper disposal, while the aluminum cans will be given to Cans for Kids charity that raises funds from the crushed cans it collects for medical equipment donated to the children’s wards at Nicosia’s Makarios Hospital.

The organisers – Friends of the Earth Cyprus and Let’s Do It Cyprus – said that they are to prepare a report to be given to the Limassol municipality and other competent services asking for support for next year’s carnival as they intend on repeating this in the 2018 carnival festivities.

In the collection of recycle materials also participated Together Cyprus, the office of the Environment Commissioner, the Limassol Cycling Club and Limassol’s Green Party members.